It’s anti-Telangana game-plan: TPCC's Chamala

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of deliberately obstructing Telangana’s development, TPCC Media Committee Chairman Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said the denial of permission for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s proposed US visit was part of a larger game plan.

Kiran Kumar listed several decisions by the Centre that he said had cost Telangana, including the alleged diversion of semiconductor investments to Gujarat and delays in projects such as the Musi River rejuvenation programme, Regional Ring Road and Hyderabad Metro expansion.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Tuesday, the Bhongir MP accused the BJP and BRS of spreading misinformation about the Chief Minister’s foreign tour. Referring to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s remarks on permissions for foreign travel, he said the BJP leader was speaking as though he were the chief minister of Gujarat.

Kiran Kumar said the Centre had permitted Revanth’s UK visit but, in an unprecedented move, denied permission for his proposed US tour. He said Congress MPs from Telangana would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking clarity on the decision.

He accused the BJP and BRS of working together to prevent Telangana’s progress and said the Congress government was focusing on education and development. He also blamed the previous BRS regime for turning Telangana from a surplus state into a debt-ridden one.