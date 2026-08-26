M S Swaminathan Research Foundation to receive YSR-KVP Foundation award

HYDERABAD: The Dr YSR & Dr KVP Foundation will confer the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Award-2026, carrying a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh, on the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) for its contribution to Indian agriculture, food security, sustainable development and rural livelihoods.

The award will be presented on September 2 at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi. Soumya Swaminathan, Chairperson of MSSRF, will receive it on behalf of the foundation.

The foundation said the award recognises an institution that carries forward the legacy of M S Swaminathan, whose scientific leadership played a key role in India’s Green Revolution and its transition from food scarcity to food self-reliance.

It added that the transformation was supported by the political resolve of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Swaminathan’s scientific vision and the efforts of Indian farmers.

The Dr YSR & Dr KVP Foundation was established to honour and carry forward the ideals and people-centred vision of former undivided Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.