MCR TIMS council approve NIMS rules for hiring, tariff structure

HYDERABAD: The first meeting of the executive council of the Dr Marri Channa Reddy Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (MCR TIMS), chaired by Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Tuesday, approved a series of measures to streamline the hospital’s functioning and expand its infrastructure.

The meeting, held at the MCR TIMS administrative block, was attended by Health Department Principal Secretary Christina Z Chongthu, TGMSIDC Managing Director Gaurav Uppal, MCR TIMS Director Narendra Kumar, Director of Medical Education Vani, Director of Public Health Ravinder Naik and NIMS Director Rahul Devaraj, among others.

MCR TIMS Director Dr Narendra Kumar informed the council that the hospital was receiving around 600 outpatients a day. Surgical procedures would begin after the remaining sterilisation work was completed, he added.

The executive council approved the use of NIMS service rules for the recruitment of doctors and other staff at MCR TIMS. It also cleared the adoption of NIMS’ existing tariff structure at TIMS.

According to the council, adopting the NIMS tariff structure would ensure a uniform charging system from the initial phase of operations, bring greater consistency between the two institutions.

The council also approved arrangements to route the institute’s financial transactions through a Trust and Retention Account, along with the necessary banking services.