National Dam Safety Authority affidavit to Telangana HC recommends KLIS rehabilitation

HYDERABAD: The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) has informed the Telangana High Court that it has completed its examination into the causes of distress in the Medigadda barrage and submitted its technical report, recommending rehabilitation before the structure is restored to operation.

The submission was made through an affidavit in a pending writ petition concerning utilisation of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). The petition, filed by S Sharath, seeks comprehensive technical scrutiny of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages, the Kannepally and Sundilla pump houses and other connected components.

The petitioner has also sought an assessment of their structural and operational safety and a determination of whether any part of the project can be operated safely on a limited or restricted basis.

According to the NDSA affidavit, the Department of Water Resources, following a request from the Telangana government over safety issues at Medigadda and related structures, constituted a Technical Oversight Committee for Rehabilitation of Kaleshwaram Barrages. It is headed by a Member (Technical) of the NDSA and comprises experts from the Central Water Commission (CWC), Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) and Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS).

The Authority said the committee is responsible for supervising rehabilitation activities if and when the state government undertakes such works.

The NDSA also pointed out that the State Dam Safety Organisation (SDSO) has the statutory responsibility to issue directions to the owner of a specified dam on safety requirements and remedial action.