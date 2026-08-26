National Dam Safety Authority affidavit to Telangana HC recommends KLIS rehabilitation

HYDERABAD: The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) has informed the Telangana High Court that it has completed its examination into the causes of distress in the Medigadda barrage and submitted its technical report, recommending rehabilitation before the structure is restored to operation.
The submission was made through an affidavit in a pending writ petition concerning utilisation of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). The petition, filed by S Sharath, seeks comprehensive technical scrutiny of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages, the Kannepally and Sundilla pump houses and other connected components.
The petitioner has also sought an assessment of their structural and operational safety and a determination of whether any part of the project can be operated safely on a limited or restricted basis.
According to the NDSA affidavit, the Department of Water Resources, following a request from the Telangana government over safety issues at Medigadda and related structures, constituted a Technical Oversight Committee for Rehabilitation of Kaleshwaram Barrages. It is headed by a Member (Technical) of the NDSA and comprises experts from the Central Water Commission (CWC), Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) and Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS).
The Authority said the committee is responsible for supervising rehabilitation activities if and when the state government undertakes such works.
The NDSA also pointed out that the State Dam Safety Organisation (SDSO) has the statutory responsibility to issue directions to the owner of a specified dam on safety requirements and remedial action.
The affidavit was filed in compliance with an earlier High Court direction requiring the NDSA to place its position on record. The Authority rejected the allegation that it had failed to discharge its statutory responsibilities, thereby causing difficulties to farmers dependent on the Kaleshwaram project and its components.
The NDSA said that while Kaleshwaram is an irrigation project, issues relating to agricultural hardship and availability of irrigation water involve policy considerations within the state government’s jurisdiction.
The report attributed the distress at Medigadda to shortcomings in planning, design, construction quality, operation and maintenance. It recommended completing rehabilitation before the barrage is brought back into service.
The report also called for an immediate assessment of the Annaram and Sundilla barrages, citing similarities in their design and construction and the need for urgent examination.
Interim safety measures prescribed
The affidavit referred to interim safety measures recommended for all three barrages pending further action.
For Medigadda, the committee advised keeping the gates of Block-7 fully open before the onset of the monsoon to reduce hydraulic forces on the structure. It also recommended removing damaged gates adjoining Pier No. 20 wherever necessary.
Similar interim precautions were prescribed for the Annaram and Sundilla barrages.
The NDSA’s stand before the High Court is that rehabilitation and safety assessment must precede any decision to restore the affected barrage infrastructure to regular operation.