New plant species discovered in Telangana named after state

HYDERABAD: A new flowering plant species has been discovered in Telangana, with researchers naming it Ammannia telanganensis. The freshwater plant was found in water bodies and wet areas in Rangareddy district and the Amrabad Tiger Reserve in Nagarkurnool district.

The species, belonging to the Lythraceae family, has been described in the latest issue of the international taxonomy journal Phytotaxa. The study was authored by Arikrishnan Parthiban and Ladan Rasingam of the Botanical Survey of India’s Deccan Regional Centre in Hyderabad, Siddharthan Surveswaran of the University of Hyderabad and Sandhya Deepika Devara of Andhra University.

The discovery followed field surveys and comparisons with related species and herbarium specimens, which showed that the collections did not match any known Ammannia species. The type specimen was collected near Vatwarlapalle in Amrabad on January 4, 2025, while other specimens came from Narsingi and Gachibowli in Rangareddy district.

The genus Ammannia comprises herbaceous plants associated with wet and aquatic habitats. The Telangana specimens resembled Ammannia cordata and Ammannia prostrata with distinct characteristics, including stalked flower clusters, magenta petals, distinctive leaves and bracts, and an unusual seed-coat pattern.

Unlike its close relatives, A. telanganensis has pedunculate cymes, or flower clusters borne on stalks, while its seeds have a distinctive cerebriform, or brain-like, surface pattern.

Researchers examined published literature, specimens in several Indian herbaria and digital images from botanical databases before concluding that the Telangana collections represented a previously undescribed species.

The plant grows in wet sandy soils along seasonal streams and on the fringes of water bodies, alongside wetland plants such as Ammannia multiflora and species of Rotala. It flowers and fruits between November and February.