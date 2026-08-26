Six killed, 12 injured as private EV bus rams truck in Telangana

NALGONDA: Six people, including five women, were killed and at least 12 others injured after a private electric bus rammed into a truck in Telangana's Suryapet district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred at around 5.15am in Kodad mandal on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway. The bus, carrying 42 passengers, was travelling from Hyderabad to Eluru in Andhra Pradesh when it hit the truck from behind, according to preliminary investigations.

The front portion of the bus was completely crushed in the impact. Six passengers died on the spot, while several others sustained serious injuries.

Police quickly arrived at the scene after receiving information about the accident and began rescue operations. The injured were taken to Kodad Area Hospital for treatment. Kodad Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident.