Six killed, 12 injured as private EV bus rams truck in Telangana

NALGONDA: Six people, including five women, were killed and at least 12 others injured after a private electric bus rammed into a truck in Telangana's Suryapet district on Wednesday morning, police said.
The accident occurred at around 5.15am in Kodad mandal on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway. The bus, carrying 42 passengers, was travelling from Hyderabad to Eluru in Andhra Pradesh when it hit the truck from behind, according to preliminary investigations.
The front portion of the bus was completely crushed in the impact. Six passengers died on the spot, while several others sustained serious injuries.
Police quickly arrived at the scene after receiving information about the accident and began rescue operations. The injured were taken to Kodad Area Hospital for treatment. Kodad Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident.
Suryapet District Superintendent of Police K Narasimha said the truck was carrying heavy industrial pillars. When the bus struck the truck, the chain securing the pillars snapped, causing them to hit the right side of the bus. The impact killed passengers seated towards the front of the bus.
At least 12 injured passengers were taken to different hospitals, while two people in serious condition were shifted to a hospital in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed condolences to the families of those killed and directed the Chief Secretary to ensure advanced medical treatment for the injured, an official release said.
Police suspect that overspeeding may have caused the accident. They also said the truck may have struck a road divider shortly before the bus collided with it.
Further investigation is under way.
(With inputs from PTI)