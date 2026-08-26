Telangana: Class 7 student attempts suicide a week after joining hostel

SIDDIPET: A 12-year-old Class 7 student allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from the third floor of her hostel at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Girls Residential School in Mirdoddi on Tuesday, police said.

The girl, from Bhumpally village, had joined the hostel a week ago and was reportedly unwilling to stay there. Police said she went to the third floor on the pretext of taking a bath and jumped.

Hostel staff rushed her to Siddipet Government Hospital. She was later shifted to NIMS in Hyderabad. Police said she suffered injuries to her legs and spine but was out of danger.

According to Mirdoddi police, the girl’s parents and hostel teachers were aware that she was reluctant to stay at the hostel. A case has been registered and an investigation is under way.