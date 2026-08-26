Telangana Congress disciplinary panel recommends removal of minister Surekha, VC Chinna Reddy

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Congress Disciplinary Committee has recommended the removal of Endowments Minister Konda Surekha from the Cabinet and Planning Board vice-chairman G Chinna Reddy from his post, according to party sources.
The report, prepared by committee chairman Mallu Ravi and Shyam Mohan, was submitted to TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday. It relates to remarks made by Surekha’s daughter Konda Sushmita Patel against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and remarks Chinna Reddy allegedly made against MLA Megha Reddy and the party.
Sources said the committee had unanimously recommended the immediate removal of Surekha from the Cabinet and Chinna Reddy from the post of Planning Board vice-chairman. The report has reportedly recommended that action be taken without delay to send a message to party leaders and cadre that remarks against the party or the chief minister would invite disciplinary action.
The committee is also learnt to have observed that the controversy had put pressure on both the party and the government and had affected their image among the people. According to sources, the report suggested that action was necessary to settle the issue and reinforce discipline within the organisation.
Report forwarded to Kharge, Venugopal and Natarajan
The recommendations, however, are not final. The report has been forwarded to Telangana Congress affairs in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and will also be sent to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal. Any further action will be taken according to the directions of the Congress high command.
Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan after submitting the report, Mallu Ravi made it clear that the disciplinary process was now moving beyond the state committee.
“Discipline is paramount in the Congress. The reputation of the party depends on maintaining discipline among its leaders and cadre,” he said.
Ravi said the party could return to power only when its leaders and workers respected the organisation. He said disciplinary action was necessary to prevent negative perceptions about the party and maintain its credibility.
He added that the panel had examined media reports and taken previous developments into consideration before arriving at its conclusions. “We arrived at certain conclusions after examining reports published in the media and also took past developments into consideration,” Ravi said.
He said all relevant aspects had been incorporated into the report submitted to the TPCC president. Asked about the recommendations and contents of the report, Mallu Ravi declined to disclose details. “If I reveal what is mentioned in the letter, I will also receive a notice,” he said.
He said the report contained the details of all the issues examined by the committee and reiterated that the final decision would rest with the Congress high command.
Report refers to activities of Surekha’s former OSD
Meanwhile, sources revealed that the committee in its report made an interesting observation on Sumanth, former OSD to Konda Surekha who is an accused in a bid to murder case.
The panel reportedly mentioned that a senior minister also complained about Sumanth and his alleged involvement in illegal activities. It is also believed to have stated that Surekha “failed to control” Sumanth.