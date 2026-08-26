Telangana Congress disciplinary panel recommends removal of minister Surekha, VC Chinna Reddy

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Congress Disciplinary Committee has recommended the removal of Endowments Minister Konda Surekha from the Cabinet and Planning Board vice-chairman G Chinna Reddy from his post, according to party sources.

The report, prepared by committee chairman Mallu Ravi and Shyam Mohan, was submitted to TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday. It relates to remarks made by Surekha’s daughter Konda Sushmita Patel against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and remarks Chinna Reddy allegedly made against MLA Megha Reddy and the party.

Sources said the committee had unanimously recommended the immediate removal of Surekha from the Cabinet and Chinna Reddy from the post of Planning Board vice-chairman. The report has reportedly recommended that action be taken without delay to send a message to party leaders and cadre that remarks against the party or the chief minister would invite disciplinary action.

The committee is also learnt to have observed that the controversy had put pressure on both the party and the government and had affected their image among the people. According to sources, the report suggested that action was necessary to settle the issue and reinforce discipline within the organisation.

Report forwarded to Kharge, Venugopal and Natarajan

The recommendations, however, are not final. The report has been forwarded to Telangana Congress affairs in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and will also be sent to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal. Any further action will be taken according to the directions of the Congress high command.