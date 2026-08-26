Telangana Congress working chief Jagga Reddy questions Modi’s 2015 visit to Pakistan

HYDERABAD: Defending Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his proposed US visit, Congress working president T Jayaprakash Reddy, alias Jagga Reddy, on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pakistan to attend former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s birthday celebrations.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Jagga Reddy alleged that the BJP-led Union government had obstructed Revanth’s US tour and questioned why he had been allowed to travel to London but prevented from visiting the US.

Responding to BJP MP Eatala Rajender’s criticism that Revanth was seeking to meet people allegedly opposed to India, Jagga Reddy questioned Modi’s Pakistan visit.

“Modi is the prime minister and is under a strict security protocol. Even when he travels from his bedroom to his office, security checks are conducted. How did he go to Pakistan without prior information? The prime minister should first explain why he went to an enemy country and then speak about Revanth Reddy,” he said.