Telangana governor calls for collective efforts to create a drug-free India

NIZAMABAD: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday called for collective efforts to make India a drug-free nation by 2047, saying the campaign should begin from every household and eventually benefit the state and the country.

Addressing a “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan” programme organised by the district administration at Borgaon on the outskirts of Nizamabad, the Governor said that the country had successfully addressed the Naxal issue through sustained government efforts and the surrender of cadres along with their weapons.

He said the next challenge was to free society from drug abuse and other harmful habits.

The Governor urged youngsters to stay away from narcotic substances and channel their energy towards education, sports, skill development, innovation and nation-building.

Stating that the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, is evolving into a people’s movement, he said: “Tackling drug abuse requires stringent legal action along with sustained awareness, counselling and rehabilitation.”

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind also spoke on the occasion.