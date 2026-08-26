Telangana: Nalgonda collectorate to enforce facial-recognition attendance soon

NALGONDA: Following complaints about officers and staff being unavailable during working hours, Nalgonda collectorate will enforce a facial-recognition attendance system across all departments from September 1.

According to District Collector B Chandrashekhar, this move is aimed at improving transparency and accountability. About 1,200 employees working in 45 departments within the collectorate will come under the new system, which applies to all personnel, from senior officials to security guards.

Officials said the ‘Mee-Pramanam’ mobile application, developed by the Telangana Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) department, will be used to monitor attendance and ensure that employees remain available to the public during working hours.

Using the free application, officers and staff must pre-register their personal details and facial features. They will have to mark their attendance daily within the office premises using their smartphones. The release of monthly salaries and other service bills will be linked to attendance recorded through the app.