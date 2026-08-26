Telangana's Government General Hospital official accused of harassment

NALGONDA: Nursing officers staged a protest at the Nalgonda Government General Hospital on Tuesday, accusing the administration of failing to provide basic amenities and alleging harassment by the deputy superintendent.

The protesters said the hospital lacked adequate drinking water, washrooms and dress-changing rooms, despite nearly 80% of its nursing officers being women. They also objected to memos issued to 14 female staff members this month, alleging that nurses were being held solely responsible for administrative lapses such as poor sanitation.

The nurses alleged that Deputy Superintendent Dr Nagesh had been targeting them and using abusive language, causing mental distress. They said their complaints to higher authorities had not been addressed despite being raised earlier.

Raising slogans including “We Want Justice” and “Deputy Superintendent Down Down”, the protesters demanded an end to what they described as four years of harassment.