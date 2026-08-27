Congress misusing electoral machinery: Telangana BJP election chairman Shashidhar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Alleging flagrant violations, partisan conduct and subversion of democratic norms by the Khammam Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), state BJP Election Affairs Committee chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Wednesday sought his immediate transfer and departmental action. He alleged that the Congress leaders and ministers were misusing the electoral machinery in the district.

Addressing the media at the state party headquarters here, Shashidhar said: “The ERO is targeting BJP’s Booth Level Agent-1 (BLA-1) V Rajesh after he submitted a representation, seeking relocation of polling station Nos 221, 222, 223, and 224 from their current location at Urdu school, Khammam Fort to the nearby old municipality building. The request was made owing to extreme geographic constraints, specifically a narrow approach road and restricted classroom dimensions in the Urdu school, with minimum space outside the rooms, which severely impede accessibility for voters. But instead of addressing his request, his name has been removed from the draft electoral rolls.”

Alleging that the BLA was wrongfully categorised under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, or Disqualified list, he said: “This is happening because of pressure exerted by ruling party leadership, including two ministers and the deputy CM hailing from the district, necessitating the immediate transfer of the ERO to safeguard the integrity of phase 2 of SIR 2026.”