Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti’s Bengaluru flight adds intrigue to Surekha row

HYDERABAD: By the time the sun began setting on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was on his way to Bengaluru, where AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge was also present and a meeting between the two was expected.

Officially, there was little politics attached to the trip — Vikramarka was to visit the Devadurga gold mine in Karnataka along with Singareni officials. But the timing of the journey, coming after a meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and earlier in the day with former MLC Konda Murali, gave the trip a different political reading within the Telangana Congress.

The question doing the rounds in party circles was simple: had the Konda Surekha episode found its way into a conversation with the Congress high command?

The speculation gained ground because the party’s Disciplinary Action Committee, headed by Mallu Ravi, had submitted its report on the controversy involving Surekha and Telangana Planning Board Vice-Chairman G Chinna Reddy a day earlier. The report is understood to have recommended action against Surekha, including her removal from the Cabinet, leaving the next move with the party leadership.

Murali’s meeting with Vikramarka at Praja Bhavan therefore acquired a relevance beyond the stated reason for the meeting. Murali sought his intervention and is understood to have placed their position before the deputy chief minister.