Four Telangana cities to host Khelo India Youth Games: Mines minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: The Centre is making all arrangements, in collaboration with the state government, to organise the eighth edition of ‘Khelo India Youth Games’ in Telangana in December, according to Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy.

In a press statement issued here, the Union minister expressed delight at Telangana getting the opportunity to host the prestigious sporting event.

Stating that the Union government has already released Rs 22 crore for conducting the Games, he said: “The competitions will be held in four cities — Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar and Mahbubnagar. Around 6,000 athletes will be taking part in various disciplines.”

He informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the young athletes under the theme ‘Khel Ki Baat, PM Ke Saath’ on Thursday, ahead of the National Sports Day (August 29).

Kishan also revealed that the Games will be held under the aegis of the state government, Sports Authority of India, National Sports Federation, School Games Federation of India, Central Board of Secondary Education and Khelo India Steering Committee among others.