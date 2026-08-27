Hyderabad: Constable dies four days after drunk youth’s car rams him

WARANGAL: Intelligence department constable Kasula Srinivas, 45, died at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday, four days after he was critically injured in a road accident on Hunter Road here.

Srinivas, a resident of Deshaipet, was waiting on his bike near a roadside ice cream cart to meet a friend when a speeding car, allegedly driven by an inebriated youth, rammed into the cart on Sunday night.

The impact threw Srinivas onto the road, and he was dragged for a short distance by the vehicle, leaving him with severe head injuries. A couple waiting at the cart was also injured. Srinivas was shifted to Hyderabad for treatment the same night, but he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

According to Matwada Inspector N Karunakar, the accused, Kondaparthi Raju, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. His blood samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and the report is awaited. Police have served Raju a notice and will arrest him before filing the chargesheet along with the FSL report.