Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University told to withdraw horticulture course

HYDERABAD: Telangana government has directed Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) to immediately withdraw its decision to introduce a BSc (Hons) Horticulture programme at the College of Agriculture, Aswaraopet, in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The Agriculture and Cooperation Department issued the directive on Wednesday, citing the existing horticulture education infrastructure under Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University (SKLTGHU).

PJTAU had announced 30 seats for the programme at the Aswaraopet college despite SKLTGHU, the state’s specialised horticultural university, already offering undergraduate courses in the discipline.

The directive follows representations and correspondence between the two universities over the proposed programme.

The move is intended to prevent duplication of academic programmes and preserve SKLTGHU’s specialised mandate in horticulture education, a senior official said.