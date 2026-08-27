Master plan consultations for Telangana's 'Future City' begins

HYDERABAD: The Future City Development Authority (FCDA) has begun consultations with government departments and agencies to prepare the Vision and Comprehensive Master Plan-2047 for the proposed Future City. An inception workshop held at the FCDA office in Meerkhanpet marked the beginning of the stakeholder consultation process for preparing the long-term development blueprint.

The state government established the FCDA as a Special Area Development Authority to ensure planned, integrated and sustainable development of Future City as a globally competitive urban and economic growth centre. Its jurisdiction covers around 867 sq km and 71 revenue villages.

For preparation of the Master Plan, the FCDA has engaged an international consultancy consortium comprising DP Architects Pte Ltd, Singapore, CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd and The Urbanizer Global LLP.

During the workshop, the FCDA presented its strategic priorities and broad vision, while the consultants briefed stakeholders on the project background, scope of work, timelines, preliminary analysis and planning approach.

Participating departments were asked to provide details of ongoing and proposed projects, infrastructure requirements, sector-specific concerns and development priorities.