NIMA Telangana urges AYUSH Ministry to intervene in issues faced by surgeons, interns

HYDERABAD: A delegation of the National Integrated Medical Association (NIMA), Telangana, has urged the AYUSH Ministry to intervene in issues faced by AYUSH house surgeons, interns and postgraduate scholars in the state, especially disparities in stipends and delays in payments.

NIMA Telangana Advisor Prof Jyotsna Thirunagari, Secretary Dr T Sreedhar and President Dr Anil Patil met Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH Prataprao Jadhav in New Delhi and submitted a representation seeking immediate intervention.

The delegation sought parity in stipends between AYUSH and allopathic house surgeons, interns and postgraduate scholars. It also demanded the immediate release of pending stipend arrears and timely monthly payments.

The delegation’s visit comes amid an indefinite strike by house surgeons and students of government AYUSH institutions in Telangana. The agitation entered its 23rd day on Wednesday, with the state government yet to give a assurance on resolving their demands.