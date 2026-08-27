Rajya Sabha member urges Telangana government to fill 34,000 vacant teacher seats

HYDERABAD: Rajya Sabha member and National BC Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah has urged the Telangana government to issue a District Selection Committee (DSC) notification to fill nearly 34,000 vacant teacher posts in government, aided and welfare schools across the state.

In a letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, Krishnaiah said the shortage of teachers was affecting the quality of education in government schools, particularly in English, Mathematics and Science.

He said more than 14,000 teacher posts were vacant in government schools alone. The vacancies included around 5,900 posts in aided schools, 9,000 in SC, ST, BC and minority welfare residential schools, 3,000 in Adarsha schools and 1,500 in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas.

The shortage was forcing schools to depend on guest and part-time teachers, depriving students of adequate subject knowledge, he said.

Krishnaiah also flagged the declining student strength in government schools. Of the 23,198 government schools in the state, 7,629 had up to 30 students, while 9,785 had between 31 and 100 students. This meant 17,414 schools, or around 75 per cent of the total, had fewer than 100 students.

He attributed this decline partly to the teacher shortage.