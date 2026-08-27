Six passengers die as private bus rams truck in Telangana's Suryapet district

SURYAPET: Six passengers were killed on the spot after a private travel bus rammed a stationary container truck near Kodad in Suryapet district in the early hours of Wednesday. The truck was carrying around 50 tonnes of iron pillars, some of which were protruding from its rear. The impact sent the pillars piercing through the bus, killing the passengers and leaving 12 others with severe injuries.

The accident took place near Durgapuram stage on the outskirts of Dorakunta in Kodad mandal. The bus, operated by Fresh Bus and carrying 42 passengers, was travelling from Hyderabad to Eluru when it crashed into the rear of the container truck at high speed.

The deceased were identified as L Mery Jyoshna (39), N Bhavana (25) and Suravarapu Shakeena (24), all from Autonagar in Vijayawada; Yasarapu Chinni (31) of Tellaprolu in Podduturu mandal of Eluru district; Chennakesavula Nagendra Babu (31) of Padamatalanka, Vijayawada; and Pidikiti Lakshmi (31) of Vijayawada.

The drivers of both vehicles fled the scene after the crash, according to police.

Kodad police reached the spot after receiving information and launched rescue operations. The injured were taken to Kodad Area Hospital, while those in critical condition were referred to Hyderabad. Police registered a case.