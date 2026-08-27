Telangana: 1983 murder accused walks out on parole, becomes teacher, arrested in 2024

HYDERABAD: A man sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case in 1983 walked out of prison on parole, never returned and went on to spend four decades as a free man — including receiving a “Best Teacher” award in 2004, before being arrested in 2024.

The extraordinary case came before the Telangana High Court, which has dismissed a petition seeking parole for Sandula Veeranna, while directing the prison authorities to put in place a system to ensure that prisoners released on parole do not disappear.

Veeranna was sentenced to life imprisonment by an Additional District Judge, Warangal, on June 9, 1983, and lodged in Central Prison, Warangal. He was released on 30-day parole on December 17 that year, later extended until March 17, 1984. He was due to surrender the following day.

He never did.

According to the high court order which was made public on Wednesday, Veeranna was finally apprehended by a Special Task Force on May 16, 2024 — 40 years, one month and 28 days after he was supposed to return to prison.