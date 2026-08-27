Telangana BJP chief NV Subash attacks Congress, AIMIM over hijab case verdict criticism

HYDERABAD: The BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress and AIMIM of having a “selective approach” towards constitutional institutions, citing their criticism of the Allahabad High Court’s recent verdict upholding a school’s dress code in a hijab-related case.

Telangana BJP chief spokesperson and media in-charge NV Subash said the criticism by the two parties showed their “scant respect” for the judicial process when verdicts did not favour them. He said the verdict raised questions about senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s assertion that the Constitution was under threat and AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s repeated claim that “Samvidhan khatre mein hai”.

In a statement, Subash said the court had dismissed a petition by a Class 9 student seeking permission to wear a hijab in violation of her school’s prescribed uniform rules. The court held that wearing a headscarf was not an essential religious practice and upheld the institution’s right to enforce its dress code, he said.

Subash alleged that AIMIM leaders, including Owaisi, and some Islamic scholars had criticised the verdict as interference in religious faith, while sections of the Congress had echoed similar views. BJP leaders, in contrast, had welcomed the judgment, he said. “Congress and AIMIM must stop treating Constitutional institutions with respect only when their decisions favour them,” Subash said, adding that people would “judge their hypocrisy”.