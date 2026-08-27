Telangana BJP leaders to stage protests accusing government of land scams

HYDERABAD: Accusing the state government of perpetrating land scam worth lakhs of crores, the state BJP leaders threatened to storm the Assembly if corrective measures are not initiated to remove private properties from the Section 22-A prohibited list.
Announcing that party MPs, MLAs and MLCs, along with the affected property owners, will be staging protests at Indira Park on September 5 and 6, BJP Legislature Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy has sought a white paper on the status of lands included in the list.
Addressing the media at the state party headquarters on Wednesday, he said: “The Congress government has resorted to a scam worth lakhs of crores using the Sec 22-A provision. The chief minister and revenue minister are answerable to the people on this issue. There is misuse of power in including and removing lands. If the government fails to respond after our dharnas at Indira Park, we will storm the Assembly.’
“Lands worth Rs 15,000 crore were transferred to benami companies of revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. This amounts to misuse of his ministerial post. Congress leaders who flayed BRS leaders loot by using Dharani are doing the same with Bhu Bharathi,” he alleged.
“The Congress MLAs themselves are stating that Rs 200 crore bribes are being sent to New Delhi every month. Holding a copy of the Constitution in hand and going around the country will not serve any purpose. Investigation by the CBI or a sitting judge should be ordered to find the truth,” he said, while demanding that Srinivasa Reddy be sacked as the revenue minister.
Meanwhile, state BJP president N Ramachander Rao said that around 60-70 per cent of the people in the city outskirts are affected by this issue.
After meeting the affected property owners, he said that lands bought by the middle class in Kukatpally and 1,100 acres in Arutla village were included in the prohibited list overnight. He demanded that the government restore the status prior to the introduction of Dharani and declare the lands as “free hold” properties.