Telangana BJP leaders to stage protests accusing government of land scams

HYDERABAD: Accusing the state government of perpetrating land scam worth lakhs of crores, the state BJP leaders threatened to storm the Assembly if corrective measures are not initiated to remove private properties from the Section 22-A prohibited list.

Announcing that party MPs, MLAs and MLCs, along with the affected property owners, will be staging protests at Indira Park on September 5 and 6, BJP Legislature Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy has sought a white paper on the status of lands included in the list.

Addressing the media at the state party headquarters on Wednesday, he said: “The Congress government has resorted to a scam worth lakhs of crores using the Sec 22-A provision. The chief minister and revenue minister are answerable to the people on this issue. There is misuse of power in including and removing lands. If the government fails to respond after our dharnas at Indira Park, we will storm the Assembly.’