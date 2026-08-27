Telangana excise commissioner suspends inspector and constable

KHAMMAM: The state excise commissioner has suspended Bhadrachalam Excise Circle Inspector SK Rahimunnisa Begum and sentry constable Ch Ravikumar over the escape of an accused from the excise police station. Kothagudem Excise Superintendent was also surrendered to the government.

The incident occurred during the first week of August but came to light only recently following departmental action.

According to information, Excise Enforcement personnel had intercepted two persons allegedly transporting around 5 kg of ganja on a two-wheeler during the first week of August. After preparing a panchanama, they handed over the accused and seized contraband to the local Excise police station. One of the accused subsequently escaped from the station. The CI allegedly attempted to conceal the escape.