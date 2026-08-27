Telangana’s rainfall deficit may cross 20% by September 1st week

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s seasonal rainfall deficit could cross 20% by the first week of September, while Hyderabad’s shortfall may exceed 25%, as the impact of El Niño is expected to strengthen from August 27. The state’s current deficit stands at 14%.

Rainfall activity is likely to decline sharply from August 27, bringing the recent three- to four-day spell of rain to an end. A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal had triggered the recent rainfall across Telangana.

Stronger El Niño conditions could deepen the rainfall deficit in the coming days, with the dry spell likely to continue through the first week of September and possibly beyond.

Temperatures are also expected to rise gradually across the state over the next 10 days. Hotter conditions, coupled with higher humidity, could increase discomfort.

Widespread rainfall is likely to remain limited, with dry weather dominating most areas. However, isolated parts of northern and eastern Telangana may receive light to moderate showers. Most other areas are likely to see only brief and scattered rainfall.