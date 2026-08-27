Three Telangana youths killed in Florida crash

NIZAMABAD/HYDERABAD: Three youths from Telangana were killed when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree and caught fire on Interstate 95 in Florida, US, on Tuesday. While Florida authorities identified one of the victims as Nizamabad’s Putta Rahul, they have not yet released details of the other two victims.

The crash occurred around 9.49 am local time near mile marker 172 in Palm Bay, Brevard County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Hyundai Elantra travelling north on I-95 left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire. All three occupants died. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Rahul, whose age was given as 31 by his family, was from Gupanpally in Nizamabad. His family originally hailed from Nadapur village in Navipet mandal, according to his relative Putta Balaji.

Rahul had gone to the US to pursue an MS in Chemical Engineering and, after completing his master’s degree, continued his studies as a PhD scholar. He had returned to the US after visiting his native place in May to attend a family wedding.