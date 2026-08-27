Three Telangana youths killed in Florida crash

NIZAMABAD/HYDERABAD: Three youths from Telangana were killed when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree and caught fire on Interstate 95 in Florida, US, on Tuesday. While Florida authorities identified one of the victims as Nizamabad’s Putta Rahul, they have not yet released details of the other two victims.
The crash occurred around 9.49 am local time near mile marker 172 in Palm Bay, Brevard County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Hyundai Elantra travelling north on I-95 left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire. All three occupants died. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Rahul, whose age was given as 31 by his family, was from Gupanpally in Nizamabad. His family originally hailed from Nadapur village in Navipet mandal, according to his relative Putta Balaji.
Rahul had gone to the US to pursue an MS in Chemical Engineering and, after completing his master’s degree, continued his studies as a PhD scholar. He had returned to the US after visiting his native place in May to attend a family wedding.
His family received information about the accident on Wednesday morning and approached the Indian Embassy and the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) for assistance in bringing his body to India. An embassy official contacted the family and collected the required details. The family was informed that the repatriation process could take two to three days.
Rahul’s father, N Haribabu, said his son had spoken to his mother, Nagamani, shortly before his friends arrived to pick him up. The three were reportedly travelling to their part-time workplace when the crash occurred.
The family said it was yet to receive details about how the accident occurred.