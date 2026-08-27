Won’t rest until people’s rights are restored: BRS leader T Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Wednesday reiterated that the BRS would not remain silent until the legitimate property rights of ordinary citizens were restored and the alleged irregularities in the Section 22-A list were thoroughly investigated.

The former minister met families affected by the Section 22-A prohibited properties issue, at the NRSA Community Hall in KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, and assured them of full support of the BRS. The meeting was organised by local MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that while the previous government, under the leadership of K Chandrasekhar Rao, focused on people’s welfare and development, the Revanth Reddy regime was increasingly focusing on government lands and property transactions.

The legislator from Siddipet alleged that the government was adopting a contradictory approach by allegedly placing ordinary citizens’ properties under Section 22-A list while simultaneously dealing with valuable government lands.

“People who purchased their properties with their hard-earned money are suddenly finding them in the 22-A prohibited list. Families who have been living in their homes for 30 or 40 years are being treated as encroachers. The real injustice is being committed by a government that is arbitrarily freezing people’s properties,” he alleged.

He alleged that the 22-A issue was causing widespread fear and uncertainty across Hyderabad and the surrounding districts.

“People no longer know whether their property will remain safe tomorrow. Someone who wants to sell a property for a marriage, medical emergency or other urgent needs is unable to find a buyer because of the uncertainty created by 22-A,” Harish Rao said.

“When the government knows which lands were included in the 22-A list, it should remove it. Why is the government asking citizens to submit the applications,” he asked, while demanding an independent investigation into the allegations.