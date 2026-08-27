YIPESU signed MoU with Korean sports university: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday announced that the Young India Physical Education and Sports University (YIPESU) has signed an MoU with the Korea National Sport University (KNSU).

The chief minister said that the agreement will serve as a bridge between Telangana’s sporting talent and global best practices in athlete training, sports science and high-performance education.

In a post on ‘X’ platform, Revanth stated: “I would like to remind that on my previous visit to South Korea, I met top delegation of the KNSU, including its president Moon Won-Jae. We had detailed discussions for a partnership between KNSU and the proposed Young India Sports University.”

“This partnership is more than an MoU. KNSU-trained athletes contributed 16 of South Korea’s 32 medals at the Paris Olympics. We want to bring that culture of excellence to Telangana,” he added.

The chief minister appreciated Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari, the officials and YISU for “driving this important initiative and opening new avenues for our young athletes to learn from global sporting excellence”.

“From our villages and towns to the Olympic podium, Telangana is preparing for the journey. As India looks towards 2036 Olympics, Telangana is determined to be ready — not merely to host the world’s greatest sporting event, but to produce athletes who can make India proud. Young India. Sporting India,” he added.