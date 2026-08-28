BRS leader T Harish Rao conspiring to betray Telangana former chief minister KCR, alleges K Kavitha

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rakshana Sena chief K Kavitha on Thursday alleged that senior BRS leader T Harish Rao was holding secret meetings with MLAs as part of a conspiracy to seize control of the BRS by betraying former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Addressing a press conference at her party office in Banjara Hills, the former MLC alleged that Harish Rao had recently met several MLAs from Medak district to consolidate his position in the party.

Drawing a parallel with the political betrayal suffered by NT Rama Rao, Kavitha alleged that similar efforts were being made against KCR and that attempts were under way to prevent his political legacy from passing to KT Rama Rao.

“I do not make allegations without information or evidence,” Kavitha said, claiming that an MLA who attended the meeting later shared details with her. She alleged that Harish Rao had said KCR was a towering leader like NT Rama Rao, but that his political legacy should not be passed on to Rama Rao.

Kavitha further alleged that Harish Rao was cultivating political understandings with BJP leaders and influential figures in the Congress government. She claimed he had frequently met senior BJP leaders at a private venue.

She also alleged that Harish Rao and an influential political figure had held a secret meeting in London. “If there is no political understanding or quid pro quo arrangement, the government should come forward and order a thorough investigation and take appropriate action,” she said.

Kavitha questioned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s alleged change in stance towards Harish Rao, referring to earlier references to him in connection with the phone-tapping case and Kaleshwaram project. “Why has the CM suddenly gone silent? Has there been a political understanding between them?” she asked.