CM A Revanth Reddy inspected Mir Alam lake directs officials to complete works within deadline

HYDERABAD: With plans to turn the historic Mir Alam Tank into a major tourism and recreational hub, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inspected the lake on Thursday and directed officials to complete the ongoing development works within the stipulated deadline.

During the inspection, Revanth reviewed the progress of various works and asked officials to take measures to prevent sewage from entering the lake.

He also suggested widening the nalas to ensure the smooth flow of floodwater from the lake into the Musi River.

The chief minister directed officials to prepare plans for boating, water sports and adventure activities, while adhering to technical, environmental and safety requirements. He also proposed food courts, green parks, relaxation zones, family entertainment facilities, playgrounds and activity centres for children.

Plans are also being explored to develop the islands in the lake for nature-based relaxation centres, glamping and other tourism activities. Officials were asked to examine the possibility of creating wedding and event destinations and integrate the project with the nearby Nehru Zoological Park.

Work on the iconic bridge over Mir Alam Tank is also progressing. Of the 544 piles targeted by August 27, 273 have been completed, achieving 50.18 per cent progress. Of the 62 pile caps, 28 have been completed, while six of the 62 pier-cum-pier caps are ready.

Revanth said the government aimed to give Mir Alam Tank a new identity by combining its historic setting and green surroundings with tourism, recreation, water sports and family entertainment.

He said the completed project would attract residents as well as domestic and international tourists.