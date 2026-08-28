Efforts on to trace 23 with Telangana roots reported missing following flash floods in Nepal

HYDERABAD: Officials on Thursday said efforts were under way to trace 23 people from Telangana, including six residents of the state and 17 NRIs of Telangana origin, who were reported missing following the floods and flash floods in Nepal and the Nepal-Tibet region. The 20 cases involving them are being followed up in coordination with the Centre, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and Nepalese authorities.

Since the special helpline was launched, the government has received 80 to 100 calls from family members, relatives and others seeking information and assistance. Officials said that following preliminary scrutiny and verification, 20 cases involving 23 people were taken up for further follow-up.

Former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy and 30 other pilgrims from Hyderabad who were on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra have been confirmed safe in Tibet. Satheesh Reddy told TNIE that the group had completed the pilgrimage, reached Saga and was exploring an alternative route for its return.

“We are all safe in Tibet. We completed our Kailash Manas Sarovar Yatra successfully and started our return journey and reached Saga in Tibet. We are working out an alternative route,” he said.

The pilgrims narrowly escaped the flood-affected area on Wednesday morning, hours before the flash flood struck the region.