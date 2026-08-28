Indian School of Business study flags digital workflow gaps in Hyderabad and other metro hospitals

HYDERABAD: Hospitals in Hyderabad and other metropolitan centres may have stronger digital infrastructure, but integrating existing systems into everyday clinical workflows remains a major challenge, according to a new study by the Indian School of Business (ISB).

The study, published as a white paper titled Post-Adoption Value of NABH Digital Health Standards: A Multi-Hospital Assessment in India, examined 20 hospitals that had secured NABH Digital Health Standards (DHS) certification. Hyderabad was among the eight cities classified as metropolitan centres for the study, though the report did not provide separate Hyderabad-specific outcome figures.

The white paper was unveiled at ISB in Hyderabad on Thursday by IRDAI Chairperson Ajay Seth.

The findings offer insights into the challenges faced by digitally advanced hospital ecosystems such as Hyderabad. While metropolitan hospitals were found to have better digital infrastructure, their existing systems were often underutilised or poorly integrated into daily clinical workflows. To address these gaps, hospitals adopted phased rollouts, appointed digital champions and set up governance committees and formal oversight mechanisms.