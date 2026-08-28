Merger will lead to privatisation of polytechnic colleges: BRS leader T Harish Rao

HANAMKONDA: Expressing concern over the state government’s proposal to merge polytechnic colleges with the Young India Skills University (YISU), BRS leader T Harish Rao on Thursday claimed that the move will ultimately lead to privatisation of polytechnic education.

The proposed Skill University is planned to be run on a Public-Private Partnership model and if the polytechnic colleges are merged with this varsity, those institutions will be handed over to private entities, putting the future of poor and middle-class students in danger, the former minister said.

Harish was speaking to the media near the Subedari police station, after being arrested from outside the Hanamkonda district collectorate. He was detained and sent back to Hyderabad as he was planning to meet the protesting students of Government Polytechnic College in Warangal after taking part in the dharna staged by the Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers (TNGOs).

“Today, polytechnic students are completing their three-year courses by paying just around Rs 5,000 per year or Rs 15,000 for the entire course. If these colleges are brought under the Skill University, fees will be increased arbitrarily as they will be run on a PPP model. What will happen to poor and middle-class students?” he asked.