Merger will lead to privatisation of polytechnic colleges: BRS leader T Harish Rao

HANAMKONDA: Expressing concern over the state government’s proposal to merge polytechnic colleges with the Young India Skills University (YISU), BRS leader T Harish Rao on Thursday claimed that the move will ultimately lead to privatisation of polytechnic education.
The proposed Skill University is planned to be run on a Public-Private Partnership model and if the polytechnic colleges are merged with this varsity, those institutions will be handed over to private entities, putting the future of poor and middle-class students in danger, the former minister said.
Harish was speaking to the media near the Subedari police station, after being arrested from outside the Hanamkonda district collectorate. He was detained and sent back to Hyderabad as he was planning to meet the protesting students of Government Polytechnic College in Warangal after taking part in the dharna staged by the Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers (TNGOs).
“Today, polytechnic students are completing their three-year courses by paying just around Rs 5,000 per year or Rs 15,000 for the entire course. If these colleges are brought under the Skill University, fees will be increased arbitrarily as they will be run on a PPP model. What will happen to poor and middle-class students?” he asked.
Impact on students
Stating that the government took this merger decision without adequate consideration of its impact on students, he demanded immediate withdrawal of GO 97 and continuation of polytechnic education under the existing system.
“Revanth Reddy should set aside his ego and immediately withdraw GO 97. What is the purpose of the committees you have appointed when the students themselves are clearly saying that they do not want this merger? Stop the committee drama and listen to the students,” he said.
Asking why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not responding to student protests in Telangana, he said: “Rahul Gandhi, I want to ask you directly. You are fighting on various issues in Delhi and Bihar. Why are you not coming to Telangana? Students, unemployed youth and farmers are on the streets here. Young people are fighting for fee reimbursement and employment notifications. Before the elections, you went around libraries and spoke about youth issues. Why are you silent today?”
Earlier, Harish expressed solidarity with the protesting TNGOs. The BRS leader said: “Six pending DAs, PRC, health insurance and several other issues remain unresolved. Whenever the Opposition questions the government, arrests are being made, cases are being filed and voices are being suppressed. Doesn’t the Opposition have the right to question the government in a democracy?”