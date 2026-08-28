Pollution cloud over Hyderabad has trace of silver lining

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad may be seeing a gradual improvement in fine particulate pollution, but a long-term assessment of the city’s air quality has highlighted another concern: coarse dust levels are rising even as PM2.5 concentrations decline.

A seven-year analysis of air quality data from 2017 to 2023 found that PM2.5 levels fell by about 2.86 per cent annually. However, the city’s average PM2.5 concentration remained about 23% higher than its historical mean recorded between 2001 and 2022. Both PM2.5 and PM10 remained above national ambient air quality standards throughout the study period.

The findings, published in Environmental Science and Pollution Research International, are based on an assessment by scientists Venugopalan Nair Jayachandran and Thota Narayana Rao of the National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL), Department of Space, Tirupati.

The researchers analysed data from six ground-based monitoring stations across Hyderabad, along with satellite-derived hybrid PM2.5 data and ERA5 meteorological reanalysis. They examined PM2.5, PM10, nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulphur dioxide (SO2), carbon monoxide (CO) and ozone (O3) to understand long-term pollution trends and their drivers.

PM10 emerged as Hyderabad’s dominant particulate pollutant. The city recorded a mean fine-mode fraction of around 0.46, indicating that coarse particles accounted for more than half of the particulate burden.

Unlike PM2.5, NO2, SO2 and ozone, which showed overall declining trends, PM10 increased during the seven-year period.