Telangana Congress has a hot knife and butter. Expect slicing

Gender balance

Behind the formal question of disciplinary action, however, is the more complicated arithmetic of a Cabinet reshuffle. There is talk within the Congress that Surekha could be dropped and another woman MLA from the erstwhile Warangal region brought into the ministry. The argument being discussed is not only about gender balance but also about retaining representation from North Telangana.

This is where the name of young Palakurthi MLA M Yashaswini Reddy has begun doing the rounds. Her possible induction is being linked to another conversation within the party — whether younger MLAs, including those from Gen-Z, should find a place in the Cabinet.

Congress leaders see a wider political calculation in this. With several states heading towards elections next year, younger leaders could provide the party with a new campaign face. AICC leaders are also understood to be encouraging younger MLAs nationally, with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi involving them in agitations and campaigns on issues such as the NEET examination controversy and competitive examination cancellations in Jharkhand.

For the Telangana Congress, though, the immediate concern is keeping the current dispute from becoming a larger organisational problem. A senior leader said the high command would have to handle the matter carefully, as prolonged action against either side could create divisions among MLAs, ministers and MPs. A Cabinet reshuffle, therefore, is being viewed by some leaders as one possible route to settle several questions at once. As the saying goes, one stone can sometimes serve several purposes.