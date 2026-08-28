Telangana deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka proposes joint venture between Singareni and KPCL

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday proposed a joint venture between the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) to ensure adequate coal availability to meet the growing demand for electricity.

During his visit to Bengaluru, Vikramarka met Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George.

In view of Karnataka’s increasing power requirements, he suggested that KPCL and Singareni jointly undertake mining operations in the captive coal blocks taken up by KPCL in Chhattisgarh and Odisha. “Singareni, with nearly 137 years of experience in coal mining, could undertake mining operations in the coal blocks secured by KPCL,” he said.

Vikramarka further stated that Singareni could also benefit from Karnataka’s extensive experience in the power sector for operating the power plants that it proposes to establish. He suggested that the possibility of establishing a joint venture between Singareni and KPCL, with the participation of the two state-owned enterprises, should be studied with the objective of promoting mutual cooperation, development and expansion. The Karnataka minister responded positively to the proposal.

Meanwhile, George requested Telangana to ensure continuous supply of coal for the operation of thermal power projects in the state. Vikramarka responded positively and assured him that efforts would be made to ensure coal supplies in accordance with the allocations made by the Union Ministry of Coal.