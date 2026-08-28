Telangana government employees stage dharnas across state, seeking redressal of pending bills

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Government Employees Joint Action Committee (TGEJAC) staged dharnas at the district headquarters across the state, seeking immediate redressal of their long-pending demands, including immediate payment of Rs 10,000 crore in pending bills and pending dearness allowances (DA).

During one such protest staged at Indira Park in Hyderabad, the JAC members said they had waited with patience in deference to the suggestion of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, but the government’s indifference left the employees fuming.

TGEJAC state chairman Maram Jagadeeshwar warned that no government which displeased the employees has been able to survive.

“If pending problems are not resolved, it will cost the government dearly,” Jagadeeshwar said.

Flagging the delay in release of six DAs, TGEJAC secretary general Eluri Sreenivas Rao pointed out that the current government has only paid three DAs kept pending by the BRS so far.

“The six DAs due between January 1, 2024, and July 1, 2026 have not been paid. There is still no clarity on how the CPS employees will be able to avail the new health scheme benefits when they retire as they will not be part of the official payment mechanism to make contributions to the scheme,” he said.

Those who participated in the protest included Chava Ravi (UTF), Ravinder Reddy (TRESA), Sadanand Goud (STU) and B Shyam (GS, TGO).