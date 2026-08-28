Telangana government sets 16 weeks deadline to implement e-auto scheme

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has laid out the implementation roadmap for its Rs 200 crore scheme to convert 18,766 petrol and diesel autorickshaws in the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) into electric vehicles.

The scheme makes scrapping of old vehicles mandatory and introduces a digital system to prevent duplicate subsidy claims.

According to a government order issued by the Transport department on Thursday, the first eight weeks will focus on empanelling manufacturers, finalising prices and creating awareness about the scheme. Applications will open through a customised software module in the eighth week, while the automated subsidy payment system is expected to be operational by the 16th week.

Scrapping will be a key condition for availing the subsidy. Payments will be made to empanelled retrofit kit manufacturers or electric vehicle dealers after the conversion or replacement is completed and the scrapping certificate uploaded.

The scheme, approved earlier by the state Cabinet, offers financial assistance of up to Rs 1.5 lakh to owners of 18,766 autos in the CURE area, comprising 11,254 diesel and 7,512 petrol vehicles.

Beneficiaries can either retrofit their existing autos with approved electric kits or scrap them and purchase new factory-made electric autorickshaws. For retrofitting, assistance will be capped at Rs 1.5 lakh or the actual kit cost, whichever is lower. Those buying new electric autos will receive a flat Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy, deducted upfront from the on-road price by empanelled dealers.