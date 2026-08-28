Three lives killed in two separate road accidents in Sangareddy district

SANGAREDDY: Three persons were killed in two separate road accidents reported in Sangareddy and Kohir police limits of the district.

In the first incident, a 68-year-old motorcyclist, identified as Narayana Goud of Sadasivpet town, died on the spot after a speeding lorry allegedly rammed his two-wheeler from behind.

The accident took place near the IIT Hyderabad campus when Goud was travelling from Patancheru towards Sangareddy. Sangareddy Rural police registered a case and launched an investigation.

In another accident near Kohir, a couple from Bantwaram in Vikarabad district was killed after a tipper lorry collided head-on with their auto-rickshaw near Sajjapur village.

According to police, Rachaiah (45) and his wife Padmamma (38) were travelling towards their native village from Zaheerabad when the tipper lorry struck their vehicle. The auto-rickshaw was completely crushed in the impact, killing the couple on the spot.