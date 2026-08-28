Wife, her lover try to kill man, end up in handcuffs in Suryapet town

SURYAPET: A woman software employee and her alleged lover, an auto-rickshaw driver, were arrested by the Suryapet One-Town police for allegedly conspiring to murder her husband, who had opposed their extramarital relationship.

The two were remanded in judicial custody.

According to police, the victim, A Trivedha, is a government teacher in Penpahad mandal, while his wife, Navanitha, works as a software employee from home. The couple lives in Sriram Nagar in Suryapet.

Police said Navanitha had allegedly been in a relationship with N Mahesh, an auto-rickshaw driver, for the past two years. The two allegedly married about a year ago. Police further alleged that Navanitha had given Mahesh Rs 7 lakh and purchased a Bullet motorcycle for him.

After Trivedha recently came to know about the relationship and confronted his wife, Navanitha and Mahesh allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate him.

According to the police, Navanitha left for Hyderabad on August 20 and allegedly instructed Mahesh to carry out the attack in her absence. That night, Mahesh allegedly entered Trivedha’s house and attacked him with an iron rod.

Believing that Trivedha had died after he collapsed unconscious, Mahesh fled the scene. Neighbours, who heard a commotion, rushed to the house and found Trivedha lying unconscious.

He was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad, where he is undergoing treatment and is reportedly in a coma.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s relatives, the Suryapet One-Town police registered a case and analysed the suspects’ call records. The police subsequently took both Navanitha and Mahesh into custody.

Police said the two confessed to their involvement during questioning and were subsequently arrested and remanded in judicial custody.