11 teachers in Nalgonda district may face action for refusing new postings

NALGONDA: Disciplinary action is likely against 11 government teachers in Nalgonda district who have reportedly refused to comply with work-adjustment transfer orders issued by the district collector.

The transfers were ordered as part of the state government’s exercise to rationalise teacher strength based on student enrolment. More than 233 school assistants and secondary grade teachers (SGTs) were moved from schools with surplus staff to those facing shortages.

However, 129 teachers did not report to their new schools even after 19 days, according to officials, leaving several institutions understaffed and affecting regular classes. The District Educational Officer subsequently issued show-cause notices, following which most of the teachers joined their assigned posts. Eleven, however, reportedly continued to refuse the transfers.

A report prepared by mandal-level educational officers and submitted to the collector has reportedly pointed to political interference as one of the reasons for the continued defiance. Officials said the reports referred to interventions by local MLAs in three constituencies, while some village sarpanches had also objected to the transfers.

Teacher union leaders said some teachers were also using political connections or submitting representations through village leaders during Prajavani programmes to seek relief from the transfers.

Locals have urged the collector to resist such pressure and initiate strict disciplinary action against those continuing to defy the orders.