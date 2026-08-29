App-solutely overloaded: Digital duties eat into teaching time Telangana teacher

HYDERABAD: Between lessons, attendance, and student work, Government school teachers in Telangana say they increasingly have to squeeze in digital reporting too, spending one to two hours of their workday on online requirements and leaving less time for what they are meant to do—teach.

They have urged the School Education department to provide adequate technical support in schools and cut down the online reporting burden. With more digital initiatives being added, teachers say keeping up with the paperwork is becoming a task in itself.

Teachers said they must upload data, update Google Drive, and submit reports through multiple government platforms, alongside teaching, evaluation, attendance, and maintaining student records. The list includes UDISE, FRS, Telangana Education App, Khan Academy, FLN, FA/SA marks entry, online mid-day meal and breakfast reports, PTMs, coding and AI classes, AXL labs, Eco Clubs, Nasha Mukt Bharat activities and SHVR ratings.

“Teachers are meant for teaching and students are meant for learning in the classroom. Excessive online work is diverting the attention of teachers from the teaching-learning process,” said T Vivik, a government school teacher.