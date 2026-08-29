BRS to take aim at Telangana Congress ‘lapses’ with ‘Jung Siren-Samara Shankam’

HYDERABAD: The principal opposition party in the state, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, is preparing to take its battle with the Congress government beyond the Assembly and into the neighbourhoods, villages and constituencies, with a week-long statewide agitation beginning September 2.

For the pink party, the exercise is about more than listing the Congress government’s alleged failures during nearly 1,000 days in office. It is also an attempt to reconnect its organisation with voters at the grassroots and put its cadre back into campaign mode ahead of a series of civic body elections and, eventually, the next Assembly polls.

The agitation, to be held under the banner of “Jung Siren-Samara Shankam”, will begin with a “chargesheet” on the performance of the Congress government. This will be followed by constituency-level protests, public displays on unfulfilled promises, farmers’ conventions and door-to-door outreach.

At the centre of the campaign will be the Congress’s six guarantees and other promises made during the Assembly election. The BRS plans to distribute “Baki Cards” listing what it describes as unfulfilled promises, taking its case directly to households rather than leaving it to party meetings and press conferences.

Party working president KT Rama Rao set the organisational machinery in motion on Friday, holding a teleconference with senior leaders, elected and former representatives and state-level functionaries. He asked them to ensure participation across their respective areas and take the campaign to the grassroots.

The choice of issues has been deliberately spread across different sections of society. Farmers’ conventions will focus on irrigation, power supply, urea distribution, crop insurance and other agricultural concerns, with the BRS seeking to contrast present conditions with those during its time in government. In Hyderabad, the party will also raise the issue of lands included in the 22-A prohibited list.