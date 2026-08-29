IIT- Hyderabad to study traffic at two railway stations

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad Division of South Central Railway (SCR) has engaged the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) to conduct comprehensive traffic assessment studies at Secunderabad and Lingampalli railway stations.

According to SCR, the study aims to improve passenger dispersal, ease congestion and strengthen multimodal connectivity at the two major stations. It will assess vehicular and pedestrian movement, traffic circulation, access planning, multimodal integration, bottlenecks, parking facilities, pick-up and drop-off arrangements, junction and signal improvements, and traffic management around the stations.

The study will use drone surveys, artificial intelligence and machine learning-based CCTV analysis, passenger field surveys and traffic simulations to develop data-driven solutions to improve safety.