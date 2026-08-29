Indiramma Towers: Process to select beneficiaries begins says Telangana minister Srinivasa Reddy

HYDERABAD: Describing the Indiramma Towers to be built in the city as a symbol of poor people’s self-esteem, Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Friday said that the scheme beneficiaries are being selected, irrespective of their caste and political affiliations, in a transparent manner.

The minister said that while a total of one lakh units will be built in the Core Urban Region of Hyderabad, the beneficiaries for allocating around 8,000 units in the first phase will be selected by draw of lots. The draw of lots will be held in four Assembly constituencies per day, until August 31, covering all 16 segments in the region.

Srinivasa Reddy was addressing the media after attending the selection process held at two locations in the city. On Friday, draws of lots were conducted in Nampally, Quthbullapur, Secunderabad and Rajendranagar constituencies.

“We will initially select 600 beneficiaries for the 480 flats in every Assembly constituency. If any of them is found to be undeserving, the flats will be allocated to eligible persons among the remaining 120 beneficiaries. The process will ensure only the poor benefit from the scheme,” he said.

“Tenders for construction of the towers in 16 constituencies were called in record time. This is a major achievement,” he added. The beneficiaries are being selected based on quota system with SCs getting 14%, STs 5%, BCs 16% and persons with disabilities 5%. Sanitation workers, Class 4 employees and outsourced employees will be given 10% quota. While 50% of the flats will be allocated based on reservation, 30% will be set aside for women.