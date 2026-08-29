Justice league | Cancellation of Patanjali oil palm zone upheld

Fresh hearing on fishers society memberships ordered

The Telangana High Court has set aside a single judge’s order on membership applications in fishermen cooperative societies and directed that the affected societies be heard before fresh orders are passed. A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin passed the order on appeals filed by fishermen cooperative societies from Vandanam and Konijerla villages of Khammam district. The dispute arose after the assistant director of Fisheries rejected membership applications from more than 120 persons, holding that their castes did not fall within the social categories for membership of fishermen cooperative societies. The applicants challenged the decision and the single judge subsequently quashed it. Appearing for the societies, advocate DL Pandu argued that they were directly affected parties but had not been given an opportunity to be heard. The bench held that the affected societies should have been heard. It directed the single judge to reconsider the matter after hearing all concerned parties.