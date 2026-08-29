Minister Konda Surekha ties gold rakhi to Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Amid the political controversy surrounding her, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha visited Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s residence in Jubilee Hills and tied a gold rakhi to him on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

This was the first time Surekha met the chief minister after the controversy erupted over remarks made by her daughter against Revanth Reddy. While the Congress has initiated disciplinary proceedings against her, her meeting with the chief minister has drawn political attention. It may be recalled that Surekha’s daughter, Konda Susmitha, recently made allegations and adverse remarks against Revanth and his family members.

Subsequently, the TPCC’s Disciplinary Action Committee issued a notice to Surekha, to which she replied.

The committee later recommended to the party high command that she be removed from the Cabinet. So far, the party high command has not taken a decision on the recommendation.

Later, speaking to reporters at her residence, Surekha declined to comment on the disciplinary action initiated by the party against her. “On this auspicious day, I don’t want to make any comments,” she said.

She said she had tied a gold rakhi to the chief minister and his grandson. “Every year for the last three years, I have been tying a rakhi to the chief minister. This year too, I went to his residence to tie a rakhi,” she said.

Meanwhile, Minister Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka), Telangana Women’s Commission chairperson Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, members of the Brahma Kumaris, Congress women leaders, students of the Government High School for Blind Girls at Malakpet, police personnel and others also tied rakhis to the chief minister.