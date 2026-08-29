Telangana BJP: Opposition foiling Modi’s efforts to empower women

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Friday averred that the efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to empower women are being stifled by the opposition parties.

He cited the example of non-NDA parties blocking the 33% reservation for women and Delimitation Bill, which is intended to increase the number of seats for women candidates from the SC, ST and BC communities to support his claim.

Speaking at a Raksha Bandhan programme organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha here, the former MLC said that the Modi government launched PM Ujjwala Yojana to protect women from smoke and PM Matru Vandana Yojana to provide food security and protect their health. Earlier, addressing a gathering after welcoming several people from Tarnaka division, under the leadership of Madala Radhakrishna, into the BJP, he alleged that Hyderabad has been turned into a “tragic city” in the name of developing a “global city”. He said that a BJP victory in the elections to three municipal corporations will help in delivery of central schemes to the people directly.