Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Bhatti for SCCL-Hutti Gold Mines joint venture

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday directed officials to explore the possibility of setting up a joint venture between Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and Hutti Gold Mines, a Karnataka government undertaking with extensive experience in gold mining.

He also directed the Singareni officials to expedite mineral exploration activities at the Devadurga Gold-Copper Block in Karnataka.

On the second day of his tour of gold mines in Karnataka, Vikramarka visited the Hutti and UT gold mines in Raichur district and Devadurga block. He inspected the production unit, ore processing plant and electrowinning facility at Hutti Gold Mines. Officials explained to him the various stages through which the ore extracted from the mine is processed and converted into refined gold.

The officials informed him that the Hutti project produces an average of two to four kilograms of gold per day.

Vikramaraka suggested combining Hutti Gold Mines’s expertise with Singareni’s technical capabilities in exploration and mining of coal and other minerals. He directed Singareni officials to prepare an action plan for joint collaboration between the two organisations in areas such as gold exploration, mining, extraction, processing and refining, adoption of modern technologies, deployment of technical experts and human-resource training.